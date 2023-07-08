Perspectives on MarTech, Data & AI Strategy
-
The Elements of Modern Marketing
It’s an exciting time for marketing, as we have entered a period where the advanced customer data management and personalization capabilities that marketers have sought for decades are finally achievable with a more reasonable expenditure of time, resources, and budget. The technology is evolving rapidly, and emerging paradigms will allow marketing, business, and IT leaders […]
-
Breakdown of Salesforce Connections 2023
I’m sharing a few notes on Salesforce Connections 2023 as I return to NYC. The weather was beautiful in Chi-town, starkly contrasting the apocalyptic sepia-toned images Lydia was sending me from NYC. Yikes! I’m glad I bought those air filters! As always, the event drew marketing leaders from around the world, and there were a […]
-
Salesforce Data Cloud Roadmap
While a lot of emphasis was placed on Einstein GPT at this week’s TrailblazerDX ’23, it was nice to see a number of core updates being delivered for Data Cloud with the Winter and Summer ’23 releases. The picture of Data Cloud as the lynchpin in Salesforce’s data strategy came more into focus. At Dreamforce […]
-
Einstein GPT Announced at TrailblazerDX ’23
Einstein GPT was just announced at Trailblazer DX ’23. Yes, Salesforce has jumped on the generative AI train with “The world’s first generative AI for CRM.” Einstein GPT as presented in the keynote demo is a helpful assistant that composes emails, completes tasks, builds websites, and writes code for apps across the Customer 360 platform. […]
-
What is the Salesforce Data Cloud?
Salesforce recently introduced the Data Cloud and if you have been watching the evolution of the product over the past year you know that the pace of updates, innovations, announcements, and name changes has been frenetic. It’s been challenging for even industry insiders to keep up, so I thought I’d write a little bit about […]
-
Salesforce Data Cloud: Features & Functions
So, what are the key features and functions of the customer data platform? There has been a lot of discussion about everything the Salesforce Data Cloud can do. However, at it’s core the data cloud enables you to perform data ingestion, harmonization, unification, calculations, insights, and segmentation in order to perform action relating to your […]
-
Dreamforce + The Michael J. Fox Foundation
Over the past year, I helped The Michael J. Fox Foundation move core business operation and data systems from a legacy CRM to a modern CRM architecture. It was quite an experience, not unlike rebuilding an airplane in mid-flight, but ultimately the transition went smoothly with minimal impact on business operations despite the complexity of […]
-
Choosing the Right Salesforce Partner
It’s been a busy year. I started 2015 off with an RFP and search for a new Salesforce partner. I transitioned the new partner into our organization and business processes in the Spring, and since then I’ve been working on improving every aspect of our CRM. Today, I’m sharing a few thoughts on choosing the […]
-
Get Your Kicks
Get your kicks and support the The Michael J. Fox Foundation in our race to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Go to http://www.nike.com/ to register for a chance to win a pair!
Got any book recommendations?