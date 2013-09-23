Do you really have to segment that campaign? The limits of targeting.

When theorizing about marketing campaigns there is often a tendency to want to create very detailed segments and perfect messaging that speaks directly to the hopes and desires of various personality types and demographics. It's great in theory. The only problem is that hyper-targeting is very expensive to create and execute with any type of quality and creativity. Say you have 10 targets. This means that you have to create 10 separate creatives and manage all these additional creatives within your campaign. Then, if you are doing real marketing, you have to analyze the performance of the various creatives and campaigns designed for your targets and determine what, if anything, is actually working. I've found that it's smart to think carefully about whether targeting will have a real impact before pulling the trigger on a highly segementated campaign. Sometimes its best to simply do one thing really well.