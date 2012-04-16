Do you have screen upon screen of iPhone/Android apps? Maybe you've got so many apps that you've started using the questionable categorization feature on your phone to bucket large groups of apps together. If so, you probably are long overdue for an app Spring cleaning. I just did clean sweep of my phone and I feel 100% better about my relationship to technology.

Below are some of the apps that I kept:

Work: OmniFocus, Evernote, Salesforce, Starbucks, PayPal

Reading: Reeder, Kindle, iBooks

Learning: iTunes U

Running: Nike App

Music: iTunes, Pandora, Sonos

Of course I kept the standard apps, but that's pretty much it. Keep your tech simple, so you can live life.